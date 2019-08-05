INDEPENDENCE – The fans in attendance on Saturday night at the Independence Motor Speedway were treated to great night of racing action on a perfectly prepared track with the final checkered of the night waving at 9:30 p.m.
The Budweiser Late Models 25 lap feature saw a fierce battle all the way to the checkered as Decorah hot shoe Tyler Bruening rode the extreme high line of the speedway to a pass as the white flag was being displayed. Sean Johnson had visions of scoring his second consecutive win but Bruening’s late race heroics secured a car length win on Saturday night.
Darin Duffy is a very infrequent visitor to the Independence Motor Speedway, but Saturday night Duffy showed his expertise on the high banks by scoring the 20-lap Performance Bodies Modified feature win. Duffy started back in the sixth row and steadily worked his way to the front on the multi-grooved track. Duffy took the lead from defending track champion Troy Cordes as the race passed the midway point and went on to score the win ahead of Mark Schulte and Cordes.
The Sportmod division feature saw Jerry Miles jump out to a comfortable lead and appear to be on his way to his first Indee win. But Jason Roth had other ideas, Roth made his first ever appearance at the Independence Motor Speedway and ended his night in victory lane. Roth was able to clear Miles late in the race and took the checkers ahead of Miles and Kyle Olson.
Cole Mather continued his recent hot streak at Indee with another Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car win. The win was Mather’s third in a row and fifth of the season. Mather took the win ahead of veteran Dan Trimble with defending champion Jarod Weepie running third.
Kaden Reynolds is in the running for IMCA Hobby Stock rookie of the year, and with a Saturday night win in the Christie Door Hobby Stock feature his point total in the National race continues to grow. Reynolds was able to get to the checkers ahead of Bret Vanous and Leah Wroten.
Chad Dugan added another trophy to his collection by winning the 16 lap XCEL 600 Micro Mod feature on Saturday night. Dugan scored an impressive win over Will Bird and Cole McNeal.
Saturday, August 10th will be Iowa Donor Network night at the Independence Motor Speedway. The night will be dedicated to raising awareness and funds for this great cause. Hot laps will get underway at 6 pm with racing in all six classes to follow.
Race Results 8/3/19 Independence Motor Speedway Features (top 5)
Budweiser Late Models
16 Tyler Bruening-Decorah
8R Sean Johnson-Independence
2P John Passick-Waterloo
45 Curt Martin-Independence
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
19D Darin Duffy- Toddville
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
71C Troy Codes-Dunkerton
21 Brennan Chipp-Waterloo
98 Jason Snyder-Dunkerton
Sportmod
31 Jason Roth-Hazel Green, WI
4 Jerry Miles-Bernard
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
6R Rusty DeShaw-Farley
Burco Sales Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
20 Dan Trimble-Fairbank
3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton
15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley
18T Tom Schmidt-Independence
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
357 Bret Vanous-Quasqueton
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
18X Dru Keuker-Maynard
24T Tyler Olleindieck-Tripoli
XCEL 600 Micro Mods
7 Chad Dugan-Waukon
83 Will Bird-Independence
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
4 Russ Olson-Cedar Rapids
33J Jeremy James-Quasqueton