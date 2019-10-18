SPRINGVILLE – The East Buchanan cross country team competed at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Thursday at Springville High School, with freshman Ben Hesner having the top finish.
“Springville did a nice job hosting our conference meet,” said East Buchanan cross country coach Pat Schloss. “All our runners competed. Their effort was present and their times were competitive with what they have been running this season.”
The boys varsity team was incomplete with only three runners competing. Hesner finished in 33rd place with a time of 20:14, Austin Cook finished 51st with a time of 21:52 and Dylan Kress finished 57th with a time of 24:27.
East Buchanan did not run a girls varsity team or any JV teams. They did have one middle school girls runner compete, with Abby Crawford finishing 26th overall with a time of 17:36.