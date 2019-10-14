TROY MILLS – The Independence cross country team competed at the North Linn meet on Saturday, with several runners not racing in the 5K run.
The Mustangs girls varsity team finished 15th overall out of 23 teams competing. Sophomore Alyssa Larson had the top finish in 43rd place with a time of 21:56.
The rest of the girls varsity finishers were Dakota Whitman in 72nd place at 23:20, Bella Russler in 86th place at 24:12, Jadyn Schultz in 88th place at 24:28, Melody Kremer in 93rd place at 25:43 and Grace Krueger in 97th place at 26:25.
The Independence boys varsity team only ran two runners, thus had an incomplete team. Sophomore Alek Gruber finished 105th with a time of 20:54 and Carter Straw finished 119th with a time of 21:50.
The JV girls team finished ninth overall, as Annabelle Magsamen had the best finish in 37th place with a time of 27:35.
The JV boys team also had an incomplete team. Freshman Will Perry had the best finish in 90th place with a time of 23:16.