INDEPENDENCE – The home team had a big day at the Mustangs Invitational at Independence Mental Health Institute on Saturday morning, with a total of 10 varsity cross country runners placing in the top 20.
“It was a great day for the Indee runners,” said Independence cross country coach Holli Osvald. “The girls varsity team took first place as a team.”
The Independence girls varsity team won convincingly over second-place New Hampton and third-place Maquoketa Valley, with three Mustang runners placing in the top three.
Independence freshman Marleigh Louvar continued her strong showings Saturday, as she finished first overall with a time of 21:09. She was closely followed by her teammates; Alyssa Larson in second at 21:37 and Dakota Whitman in third at 22:01.
Mustangs freshman Bella Ressler was ninth at 23:07, Shay Whitman was 10th at 23:13, Melody Kremer was 11th at 23:47, Ashllyn Martin was 15th at 25:19, Laura Smith was 18th at 25:54, Emma Hansen was 19th at 25:55, Grace Krueger was 20th at 26:01, Lara Theil was 21st at 26:14, Mattea Wall was 22nd at 26:22, Sophie Bertelli was 23rd at 26:24, Jenna Amerson was 25th at 27:11, Annabelle Magsamen was 26th at 27:28, Elizabeth Moore was 28th at 29:31, Megan Wood was 29th at 29:54, Jenna Smith was 33rd at 31:56, Ellie Nabholtz was 34th at 32:50 and Alivia Thomas was 36th at 33:11.
The Independence boys varsity team finished third out of four complete teams and three incomplete teams.
Sophomore Cameron Kriens had the Mustangs best individual finish, placing seventh with a time of 18:40.
Independence sophomore Robert Hansen finished 11th at 19:24, Alek Gruber finished 19th at 20:21, Carter Straw finished 23rd at 20:46, Ryan Eddy finished 28th at 21:03, Jake Dinger finished 33rd at 21:43, Nick Homan finished 36th at 22:34, Sawyer Wendling finished 37th at 22:35, Sam Gorman finished 39th at 23:02, Griffin Gruman finished 44th at 24:03 and Will Perry finished 46th at 25:14.
East Buchanan results
East Buchanan sent a partial boys varsity team that did not qualify for the team standings. They did not send any girls varsity runners.
Buccaneers freshman Ben Hesner had the school’s best time at 20:07, which was good for 14th place. Austin Cook finished 27th overall with a time of 21:02 and Dylan Kress finished 42nd overall with a time of 23:44.