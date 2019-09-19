J-Hawks fly near the top of the pack

ARLINGTON – The Jesup J-Hawks cross country team flew high at the Starmont Invitational on Tuesday, as both their boys and girls varsity teams finished in the top five.
The J-Hawks girls varsity team finished third overall and the boys varsity team finished fourth overall.
Jesup cross country Nick Green said he thought his runners did a tremendous job at the Starmont meet.
“Our kids ran like they had their backs against the wall and something to prove,” Green said. “We had a handful of individuals with their season’s best times or placings and all of that comes from the way they competed and put themselves into the race. We are very excited about where things are heading this season and look forward to our next meet at Denver.”
The girls varsity team had two top-ten finishers with Amanda Treptow finishing seventh and Natalie O’Connor finishing eighth. They finished within four seconds of each other, with Treptow’s time at 20:40 and O’Connor’s time at 20:44.
Jesup junior Mara Moore finished 16th overall with a time of 21:49. Marlee Devore finished 37th overall at 23:20, Alexis Vanderwerf finished 46th overall at 23:39, Sydney Thoma finished 51st overall at 23:50 and Zoe Miller finished 57th overall at 24:05.
The boys varsity team had one top-ten finisher, with sophomore Logan Zuck finishing ninth with a time of 18:16.
Jesup sophomore Kile Rottinghaus finished 19th overall at 18:39, Carson Donlea finished 24th at 18:51, Jared Thoma finished 27th at 18:53, Nolan Evans finished 37th at 19:22, Brady Wilson finished 47th at 19:47 and Heath Wyant finished 54th at 19:55.