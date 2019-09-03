Jesup boys place second at Ed-Co Invite

EDGEWOOD – South Winneshiek came in first place at the boys varsity Edgewood-Colesburg Invitational, as several local teams were runner-ups.
The South Winneshiek team finished with 33 points and an average time of 18:42 with their first-place finish.
Jesup came in second place with 62 points and an average time of 19:10; with their team of Logan Zuck, Jared Thoma, Kile Rottinghaus, Carson Donlea, Brady Wilson, Nolan Evans and Heath Wyant. Zuck had the J-Hawks best individual time with 18:51.
Starmont came in third place with 77 points and an average time of 19:24, with their team of Henry Hayes, Dylan Conner, Christopher Baumgartner, Charlie Sieck, Braydon Wedo, Connor Wittman and Evan Baumgartner. Hayes had the Stars best individual time with 18:15.
North Fayette Valley came in fourth place with 93 points and an average time of 19:33; with their time of Weller Clark, Ben Miller, Peyton Halverson, Davan Crooker, Nathan Crooker, Trevin Jensen and Caleb Zurbriggen. Clark had the TigerHawks best individual time with 19:05.
“[The Ed-Co meet is] the perfect place for our new runners to figure out what a race looks like for 3.1 miles and for the rest of the team to figure out what we need to work on,” said NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley. “Weller Clark just missed the top ten and had a terrific finishing kick, with Ben Miller just five seconds behind. The rest of the varsity boys all finished within four second of each other. Quite the pack.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg came in fifth place with 121 points and an average time of 20:07; with their team of Kason Judisch, Nate Egan, Cael Judisch, Brady Wilkinson, Colton Dralle, Austin Langreck and James Stimson. Kason Judisch had the Cougars best individual time with 19:02.
Alburnett finished sixth with 142 points and an average time of 20:29. Don Bosco finished seventh with 193 points and an average time of 22:24. Beckman Catholic finished eighth with 199 points and an average time of 21:56.
Edgewood-Colesburg and Turkey Valley had incomplete teams and did not place.
South Winn’s Emmett Schwartzhoff had the best individual 5K time of the Ed-Co Invitational with 18:02.