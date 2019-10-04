JESUP – Home turf was good for the Jesup cross country team as both their boys and girls team finished in the top five at the Jesup Golf & Country Club meet on Thursday.
The girls varsity team finished fifth overall, placing two runners in the top 10 individual finishers.
Sophomore Amanda Treptow finished fifth overall with a time of 19:47; and was closely followed by her teammate; Natalie O’Connor, who finished ninth with a time of 20:13.
J-Hawks sophomore Marlee Devore was the third-place finisher for girls varsity; as she placed 33rd overall with a time of 21:43. Mara Moore was 42nd overall at 22:02, Grace Thompson was 46th overall at 22:20, Alexis Vanderwerf was 59th overall at 22:55 and Zoe Miller was 67th overall at 23:15.
The boys varsity team also finished fifth overall, but had no top-ten finishers.
Sophomore Logan Zuck was Jesup’s top boys varsity finisher; placing 20th overall with a time of 17:58. He was closely followed by his teammate; Kile Rottinghaus, who placed 23rd overall with a time of 18:03.
Jesup senior Jared Thoma finished 26th overall with a time of 18:03. Brady Wilson was 43rd overall at 18:41, Heath Wyant was 57th overall at 19:10, Casey Alferink was 68th overall at 19:36 and Silas Wehrspan was 86th overall at 20:08.
The girls JV team finished sixth overall with Sydney Thoma having the best finish in third place with a time of 23:25.
The boys JV team finished seventh overall with Carter Even having the best finish in 31st place with a time of 20:55.