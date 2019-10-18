Jesup finishes in top four at home meet

JESUP – Both the Jesup varsity boys and girls teams finished in fourth place at the North Iowa Cedar League meet at Jesup Golf & Country Club Thursday.
“This is what we hope for and expect for a championship season, said Jesup cross country coach Nick Green. “Yes, we would like to see things go better for some of our teams, but overall we are very happy with the direction of all of our runners and the way they handled the challenges this season.”
The J-Hawks girls varsity team was fourth out of 14 teams in the 5K run.
Sophomore Amanda Treptow had the top finish, coming in fourth place with a time of 19:44. Natalie O’Connor finished ninth at 20:14, Mara Moore finished 21st at 21:32, Grace Thompson finished 27th at 21:50, Marlee Devore finished 28th at 21:55, Zoe Miller finished 47th at 23:10 and Alexis Vanderwerf finished 50th at 23:24.
Treptow’s time of 19:44 tied her sister, Emily Treptow, for the school record in the girls 5K run.
The J-Hawks boys varsity team finished fourth out of 14 complete teams in the 5K run.
Senior Jarden Thoma had the top finish, coming in 13th place with a time of 17:43. Kile Rottinghaus finished 20th at 17:54, Nolan Evans finished 27th at 18:06, Brady Wilson finished 32nd at 18:26, Logan Zuck finished 33rd at 18:31, Heath Wyant finished 36th at 18:44 and Casey Alferink finished 51st at 19:21.
The Jesup girls JV team finished sixth overall out of seven complete teams and four incomplete teams. Syndey Thoma had the top time of 23:17, which was good for fifth place.
The Jesup boys JV team finished third overall out of 11 complete teams and one incomplete team. Silas Wehrspan had the top time of 19:57, which was good for 13th place.
The J-Hawks girls middle school team won the conference championship in the two-mile run. Clare Wright finished first with a time of 12:22, which ties O’Connor for the school record. Also coming in the top five were Mkenzie Wilson and Olivia Nesbit, finishing second and fourth, respectively.
The J-Hawks boys middle school team finished second overall in the two-mile run. Ayden Gonzalez had the best time of 12:18, which was good for seventh place. It also broke Rottinghaus’ school record.