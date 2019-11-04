FT. DODGE – The Jesup girls cross country meet finished fourth overall at the Class 2A state meet on Saturday in Ft. Dodge.
“We could not be happier with the way the season went,” said Jesup cross country coach Nick Green. “Our middle school girls were second and our boys were fourth at the middle school state meet in Ankeny. At the state meet, our high school girls finished fourth as a team for the second straight year in a row and we had two first team All-State runners. Our boys had their best season in 20 years, finishing fourth in conference and districts and sending one individual qualifier for the first time in 20 years.”
The J-Hawks had two all-state medalists, sophomores Amanda Treptow and Natalie O’Connor. Treptow finished ninth overall with a time of 19:28 and O’Connor finished 11th with a time of 19:42.
Sophomore Marlle Devore finished 65th with a time of 21:17, senior Grace Thompson finished 83rd with a time of 21:37, junior Mara Moore finished 88th with a time of 21:42, Alexis VanderWerff finished 120th with a time of 22:57 and senior Zoe Miller finished 121st with a time of 23:00.
Jesup was in a tie with ACGC for fourth place. Mid-Prairie Wellman finished first, while Williamsburg and Monticello rounded out the top three.
The J-Hawks had one individual runner compete in the Class 2A boys state race. Sophomore Kile Rottinghaus finished 48th overall with a time of 17:35, which tied a personal best for him.
“The hope now is to continue building off this momentum that we have going throughout the program, grades 7-12,” Green said. “We have high participation numbers, which is good because often you will need quantity before you get a high level of quality. The plan is to keep things rolling and have two teams at the state meet within the next two years, and bring home a top three trophy on the girls side.”