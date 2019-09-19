Louvar has top finish for Independence

ARLINGTON – The Independence cross country team competed at the Starmont Invitational, with girls varsity runner Marleigh Louvar finishing 19th overall.
The Mustangs girls varsity team finished 11th overall and the boys varsity team finished 52nd overall.
On the girls side, Louvar finished 19th with a time of 21:55. Alyssa Larson finished 40th overall at 23:24, Shay Whitman finished 70th overall at 24:41, Bella Ressler finished 71st overall at 24:44, Melody Kremer finished 88th overall at 25:38, Ashlyn Martin finished 97th overall at 26:04 and Laura Smith finished 102nd overall at 26:44.
On the boys side, sophomore Cameron Kriens had the Mustangs top finish with a time of 19:51, which was good for 52nd place. Robert Hansen finished 83rd overall at 20:57, Ryan Eddy finished 92nd overall at 21:23, Alek Gruber finished 94th overall at 21:27, Carter Straw finished 104th overall at 21:49, Jake Dinger finished 113th overall at 22:17 and Sam Gorman finished 136th overall at 24:30.