Martin has top performance for Wapsie runners

ARLINGTON – The Wapsie Valley boys and girls cross country teams competed in the crowded Starmont Invitational for a 5K run on Tuesday.
The Warriors high school girls team finished 16th overall out of 19 complete teams and seven incomplete teams. The boys high school team finished 22nd overall out of 22 complete teams and four incomplete teams.
Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie said he was happy with his team’s performance at the Starmont meet.
“Everyone that ran last year at Starmont cut time and most significant time from the junior high up to the high school,” Davie said. “The kids were excited about that and they should be. They have put in time in the offseason and worked hard to improve, which they have done. It was once again a tough field, but we battled and competed.”
On the high school girls varsity side, sophomore Sydnie Martin had the top performance with a time of 22:01, which was good for 21st overall. Macey Schmit was 81st overall at 25:13, Mary Bodensteiner was 107th overall at 27:55, Emma Cutsforth was 108th overall at 27:57, Hailey Eitzenhefer was 115th overall at 29:09 and Hannah Rulapaugh was 118th overall at 30:21.
On the high school boys varsity side, junior Josiah Rulapaugh had the top performance with a time of 21:24, which was good for 93rd overall. Gavin Hyde was 109th overall at 22:04, Garrett Bram was 119th overall at 22:37, Ronnie Wilcox was 142nd overall at 25:45 and Alex Bryan was 144th overall at 26:42.