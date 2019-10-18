MANCHESTER – The Independence cross country team competed in the WAMAC Conference meet at Hart Ridge Golf Course on Thursday.
The girls varsity team finished ninth overall out of 14 teams in the 5K race. Freshman Marleigh Louvar had the top finish of 28th place with a time of 21:39.
The rest of the girls varsity runners competing included Alyssa Larson finishing 35th at 21:58, Dakota Whitman finishing 53rd at 22:50, Shay Whitman finishing 55th at 22:52, Bella Ressler finishing 56th at 22:53, Jadyn Schultz finishing 60th at 23:18 and Melody Kremer finishing 61st at 23:18.
The boys varsity team finished 12th overall out of 14 teams in the 5K race. Sophomore Cameron Kriens had the top finish of 45th place with a time of 18:15.
The rest of the boys varsity runners competing included Robert Hansen finishing 69th at 19:32, Ryan Eddy finishing 71st at 19:41, Alek Gruber finishing 81st at 20:34, Jake Dinger finishing 84th at 21:01, Carter Straw finishing 87th at 21:45 and Nick Homan finishing 89th at 22:02.
Up next
Independence will host a varsity state qualifying meet on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Independence Mental Health Facility at 4 p.m.