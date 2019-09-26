VINTON – The Independence cross country team competed in a Tuesday meet at Vinton-Shellsburg High School, with the girls team having a big day.
“It was an awesome night for our Indee cross country runners,” said Independence cross country coach Holli Osvald. “The girls team finished third overall and had three runners in the top 15, which earned them some hardware.”
The Independence girls varsity team finished third overall out of eight complete teams with an average time of 24:35. Hudson was first, Benton was second, Union was fourth, West Delaware was fifth, South Tama was sixth, Vinton-Shellsburg was seventh and Beckman Catholic was eighth. Alburnett and Columbus Catholic had incomplete teams and did not place in team standings.
Independence freshman Marleigh Louvar finished seventh overall with a time of 23:15. Alyssa Larson was eighth at 23:35, Shay Whitman was 15th at 24:40, Bella Ressler was 21st at 25:36, Dakota Whitman was 23rd at 25:49, Melody Kremer was 31st at 25:49 and Laura Smith was 39th at 27:00.
Hudson’s Addison Grady was in first place with a time of 21:26. The top five was rounded out with Benton’s Abby Rinderknecht at 21:44, Benton’s Hailee Ricklefs at 22:01, South Tama’s Alyssa Chyma at 22:04 and Hudson’s Sophie Selenke at 22:37.
The Independence boys varsity team finished seventh overall out of 10 teams with an average time of 21:24. West Delaware was first, Benton was second, Union was third, Vinton-Shellsburg was fourth, South Tama was fifth, Hudson was sixth, Columbus Catholic was eighth, Alburnett was ninth and Beckman Catholic was tenth.
Mustangs sophomore Cameron Kriens had a team-best time of 19:18, which was good for 14th overall. Robert Hansen was 38th at 20:54, Alek Gruber was 46th at 21:20, Ryan Eddy was 48th at 21:31, Carter Straw was 64th at 23:57, Jake Dinger was 65th at 23:59 and Nick Homan was 67th at 24:40.
Union’s Lake Lebahn was in first place with a time of 17:31. Rounding out the top five was West Delaware’s Nathan Goranson at 18:10, West Delaware’s Isaiah Rich at 18:18, Benton’s Trey Schulte at 18:21 and Hudson’s Sam Hansen at 18:23.
The Mustangs middle school girls team finished third out of six complete teams. Seventh-grader Bella Louvar finished first overall in the two-mile run at a time of 14:11.
The Mustangs middle school boys team finished sixth out of seven complete teams. Seventh-grader Tyler Wieland had a team-best time of 14:55 in the two-mile run, which was good for 14th overall.