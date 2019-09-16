Mustangs run in Benton Invite

ATKINS – The Independence boys and girls junior varsity and varsity teams competed at the Benton Invitational on Saturday, which took place at Roadhouse Nature Trails.
The Independence girls varsity team finished seventh overall with 189 points and an average time of 23:39.
Mustangs freshman Marleigh Louvar had the best individual time at 21:58, which was good for 21st place. Alyssa Larson finished 34th overall at 23:11, Dakota Whitman finished 35th overall at 23:17, Shay Whitman finished 49th overall at 24:52, Bella Ressler finished 50th overall at 24:57, Melody Kremer finished 54th overall at 27:00 and Ashlyn Martin finished 56th overall at 27:14.
Williamsburg finished first overall with an average time of 20:46. Solon was second, Cedar Rapids-Kennedy was third, Mt. Vernon-Lisbon was fourth, Benton was fifth, Clear Creek-Amana was sixth, Independence was seventh, Cedar Rapids-Jefferson was eighth and Vinton-Shellsburg was ninth. Columbus Catholic, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Meskwaki and Valley Lutheran had incomplete teams.
The top-five finishers included Clear Creek-Amana freshman Haidyn Barker in first place, Cedar Rapids-Kennedy junior Lauren Gray in second, Williamsburg senior Grace Schaefer in third, Williamsburg senior Megan Rathjen in fourth and Williamsburg sophomore Ruth Jennings in fifth.
The Independence boys varsity team finished ninth overall with 256 points and an average time of 21:24.
Mustangs sophomore Robert Hansen finished with the best individual time at 19:55, which was good for 40th overall. Cameron Kriens finished 41st overall at 19:56, Alek Gruber finished 54th overall at 21:50, Ryan Eddy finished 60th overall at 22:35, Jake Dinger finished 61st overall at 22:41, Sam Gorman finished 65th overall at 25:13 and Sawyer Wendling finished 66th overall at 25:13.
Cedar Rapids-Kennedy finished first overall with an average time of 17:19. Cedar Rapids-Jefferson was second, Mt. Vernon-Lisbon was third, Williamsburg was fourth, Solon was fifth, Benton was sixth, Vinton-Shellsburg was seventh, Valley Lutheran was eighth, Independence was ninth and Columbus Catholic was tenth. Isaac Newton Christian Academy had an incomplete team.
The Independence girls JV team finished fifth overall. Laura Smith finished 27th overall at 27:14, Mattea Wall finished 29th overall at 27:41, Grace Krueger finished 30th overall at 27:50, Emma Hansen finished 31st overall at 27:55, Annabelle Magsamen finished 33rd overall at 28:06, Lara Theil finished 34th overall at 28:07 and Jenna Amerson finished 35th overall at 28:08.
The Independence boys JV team was incomplete and did not qualify. Ben Kremer finished 97th overall at 25:56 and Will Perry finished 101st overall at 27:04.