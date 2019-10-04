JESUP – The Wapsie Valley cross country team competed at the Jesup Golf & Country Club meet on Thursday; with sophomore Sydnie Martin having the best finish.
“It was a chilly night but we ran well again,” said Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie. “We have been running solid lately and that continued at Jesup. Our last meet was a shorter course and in a true 5K, this meet our times were excellent in my opinion.”
Martin finished 34th overall in the girls varsity race with a time of 21:44. The girls varsity team finished 14th overall.
Warriors junior Macey Schmit was the next best finisher for the girls team with a time of 23:47; which was 73rd overall. Emma Cutsforth was 91st overall at 25:07, Mary Bodensteiner was 96th overall at 25:42 and Hannah Rulapaugh was 106th overall at 27:22.
The boys varsity team finished 17th overall, with Josiah Rulapaugh having the best time at 20:54, which was good for 102nd place.
Junior Garrett Bram was right behind Josiah Rulapaugh with a time of 20:56, which was good for 103rd place. Gavin Hyde was 109th at 21:08, Ronnie Wilcox was 124th at 25:06 and Alex Bryan was 125th at 28:07.