Wapsie Valley takes huge step forward at conference meet

JESUP – The Wapsie Valley cross country team competed in the Northeast Iowa Cedar League meet at Jesup Golf & Country Club on Thursday, with Sydnie Martin earning a Second Team All-Conference bid.
Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie said it was the first time in many years that the school had both varsity and junior high teams get team scores.
“This is a huge step for the program and has been a goal all year,” Davie said. “The team continued to compete very well. Having run on the same course recently, we had an accurate measuring stick for times. Numerous runners posted faster times and some dramatically faster.”
The Warriors girls varsity team finished 10th overall out of 12 complete teams and two incomplete teams in the 5K run.
Martin finished 17th overall out of 90 total runners, with a time of 21:03. Macey Schmit finished 53rd at 23:40, Emma Cutsforth finished 61st at 24:19, Hailey Eitzenhefer finished 69th at 25:00, Mary Bodensteiner finished 77th at 26:03 and Hannah Rulapaugh finished 79th at 27:18.
The Warriors boys varsity team finished 14th overall out of 14 complete teams in the 5K run.
Gavin Hyde was the boys varsity top finisher in 83rd place out of 94 runners, with a time of 20:57. Josiah Rulapaugh finished 84th at 20:57, Garrett Bram finished 90th at 21:52, Cayle Huebner finished 91st at 22:01, Alex Bryan finished 93rd at 25:35 and Ronnie Wilcox finished 94th at 25:35.
Wapsie Valley did not have any boys JV runners and only one girls JV runner. Gaia Amato finished 79th overall in the girls JV race with a time of 34:14.
Wapsie Valley’s middle school boys team finished 11th overall in the two-mile run. Daniel Platte had the top finish in 47th place with a time of 15:59.
Wapsie Valley’s middle school girls team finished eighth overall in the two-mile run. Ava VanDaele had the top finish in 11th place with a time of 13:46.