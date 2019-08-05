Lake Meyer
Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Water clarity is excellent. Anglers reporting hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill — Fair. Black Crappie — Fair. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish — Good.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water clarity is improving. Use caution on the water; high flows and limited visibility can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers. Smallmouth Bass — Fair. Walleye — Fair.
Volga Lake
Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. A green algal bloom is present. With warmer temperatures, dissolved oxygen is limiting depth availability for fish. Bluegill — Fair: Find fish at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie — Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair. Channel Catfish — Excellent.
Pleasant weather for the weekend with temperatures in the mid 80’s for highs to 60’s for lows. Flows remain high on area rivers. Visibility is greatly improved. Use care when on any waterbody, especially with high flows. Fish action slowed with higher temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Big Woods Lake
Anglers are catching some crappie on Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Find structure using a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are catching some smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Find log jams or tree snags and fish these on the upstream end using stink bait, dead cut baits or chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast spinner or crankbaits along rock shorelines.
George Wyth Lake
Anglers are catching northern pike on George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike — Good: Troll crankbaits or cast flooded vegetation for great pike action.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River, particularly in Delaware County. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use artificial or live baits. Try also nightcrawlers under a slip bobber.
South Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching some largemouth bass on South Prairie Lake. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Early morning and late afternoons are best. Use topwater artificial baits or spinnerbaits.
Interior rivers are in great condition to provide excellent angling opportunities. Lakes are producing some catches of crappie in and around Black Hawk County. Trout streams are in excellent conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.