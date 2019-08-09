Lake Meyer
Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Water clarity is excellent. Anglers reporting hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds. Black Crappie — Fair: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish — Good: Catch nice sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water clarity is improving. Use caution on the water; high flows can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers. Watch for strainers; go around log jams. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use crawdad crankbaits or jigs tipped with black or white twister tails. Walleye — Fair: Fish the eddies and drop-offs. Jigs tipped with minnows or twister tails work well.
Volga Lake
Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. A green algal bloom is present. With warmer temperatures, dissolved oxygen is limiting depth availability for fish. Bluegill — Fair: Find fish at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie — Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Run a crank or jerk bait along the edge of rocky or woody structure. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Find a shallow shoreline littered with woody debris. Use stink baits or worms and wait for a whiskery tug.
Pleasant weather for the weekend with temperatures in the mid 80’s for highs to 60’s for lows. Flows remain high on area rivers. Visibility is improving. Use care when on any waterbody, especially with high flows. Fish action is picking up with cooler temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Big Woods Lake
Anglers are catching some crappie on Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Find structure using a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish.
Brinker Lake
Anglers are catching some crappie on Brinker Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Find structure using a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are catching some smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Find log jams or tree snags and fish these on the upstream end using stink bait, dead cut baits or chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast spinner or crankbaits along rock shorelines.