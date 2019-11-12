Cedar River (above Nashua)
A variety of fish are biting as water levels stabilize and clarity improves. Fish are moving into overwintering areas. Walleye — Fair: Fish below dams or find deeper pools in the eddies. Use a hook tipped with a crawler or a jig with a twister tail or ring worm.
Decorah District Streams
Thanks for supporting our efforts this year. Without your support, these opportunities might not happen. Many stocked fish remain in streams through the winter, creating excellent angling opportunities. Trout streams with good flows should remain open even during winter. Visit our website to find out when and where trout may be coming to a community near you. Hunting seasons are open in Iowa; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters. Brown Trout — Good: Brown trout spawn is nearing an end. Use care around freshly cleared gravel in the stream bottom. Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Rainbow Trout — Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure. Brook Trout — Good: Brook trout spawn is nearing an end. Redds or trout nests are cleared areas in the stream bottom; avoid walking here. With fewer insect hatches, try using flies imitating minnows such as a wholly bugger.
Lake Hendricks
Restroom facilities closed for season. New construction completed by spring 2020. No angling activity occurring. Lake Hendricks is mostly covered with a skim of ice, except around the aerator and beach; unsafe for fishing.
Lake Meyer
All docks have been removed for the season. No anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent.
Osborne Pond
Repairs to the dam are complete; fish attracting structures were added in early September. Fall rains filled Osborne Pond quickly. Baby bluegill stocked in September will grow fast over the winter, especially without competition from other fish. Baby bass and catfish will be added in early summer 2020. Great fishing to come in 2022.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Clarity is improving and levels are stabilizing. Flows remain high; use care if you are using a watercraft. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Find smallies in deeper water out of the current. A variety of baits are working. Walleye — Fair: Try a crawler on a hook or jig with a twister tail. Minnows are starting to work. Fish the overcast days or evenings for best luck.
Volga Lake
Water clarity is good. Boat ramps have been pulled for the season. Few anglers have been out.
Temperatures are fluctuating from upper 30’s for highs to single digits for lows. Chance for rain turning to snow on Saturday. Water clarity is excellent on area rivers and streams. Water levels are stabilizing, but flows remain high on all area rivers. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.