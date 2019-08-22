Lake Meyer
Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Water clarity is excellent. Anglers report hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds. Black Crappie — Slow: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish — Good: Catch nice sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water clarity is good. Use caution on the water; high flows and low water levels can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers. Watch for strainers; go around log jams. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use crawdad crankbaits or jigs tipped with black or white twister tails. Walleye — Fair: Fish the eddies and drop-offs. Jigs tipped with minnows or twister tails work well.
Volga Lake
Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. A green algal bloom is present. With warmer temperatures, dissolved oxygen is limiting depth availability for fish. Bluegill — Slow: Find fish at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie — Slow: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Run a crank or jerk bait along the edge of rocky or woody structure. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Find a shallow shoreline littered with woody debris. Use stink baits or worms and wait for a whiskery tug.
Pleasant weekend weather through Sunday. Chance for storms Sunday afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 70’s for highs to 50’s for lows. Water clarity on area streams is good. Fish action is picking up with cooler temperatures and settled weather patterns. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are catching some channel catfish and a few smallmouth bass on the Cedar River. Channel Catfish — Good: Dead chubs for bait work best. Try also chicken livers or stink baits. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast and retrieve topwater baits, crankbaits or spinnerbaits along rocky shoreline areas.
George Wyth Lake
Anglers are catching northern pike. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits along the weed beds or shoreline willows. Anglers do well trolling for pike on this lake.
Fishing reports have been few, but anglers are catching some crappie, channel catfish and northern pike in rivers and lakes in the Black Hawk County area. Trout fishing remains excellent. The forecast looks fantastic for the upcoming week. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.