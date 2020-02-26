HAMPTON — East Buchanan’s pursuit of the Girls Basketball State Tournament ended Wednesday night at Hampton-Dumont High School. The No. 4-ranked Golden Bears of Algona’s Bishop Garrigan won the Class 1A, Region 2 title game, 63-46.
Sophomore Lara Fox led East Buchanan in scoring Wednesday night with 18 points, while Bishop Garrigan held the Bucs leading scorer, senior Erica Hoffman, to 13.
Senior Olivia Donlea contributed 7, followed by sophomore Lauren Donlea with 6 and freshman Averiel Brady with 2.
The Golden Bears kept Hoffman bottled up early, allowing her only 3 points, and went into the half with a 25-15 lead. Fox stepped up with 9 points and Lauren Donlea sank one of her two 3-pointers in the game to keep it that close.
In the second half, Hoffman broke loose and scored 10, while Fox put in three of her four 3-pointers of the night.
Bishop Garrigan’s leading scorer, freshman Audi Crooks, had 21 points, with 13 of those coming in the second half. While her points came from inside, the rest of the Golden Bears dropped in seven 3-point shots overall, and freshman Molly Joyce made seven of her eight free-throws in the second half.
Bishop Garrigan moves on to the Class 1A State quarterfinals on March 4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB 10 5 13 18 — 46
BG 14 11 19 19 — 63