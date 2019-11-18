Falcon Civic Center winter hours are as follows: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Please note that our gym will become much busier this time of year with basketball practices going on and patrons looking for more to do inside with the cold temperatures outside. If you are concerned the gym will be too full, please call ahead at 319-334-6711 to check what we have going on, before you make the trip in. Please be courteous and understanding as we all try to work together. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Daily admission is $3 per adult, $2 per senior citizen and student is $.50 to walk in the gym.
One year, six-month and three-month memberships are available, call the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 for details.