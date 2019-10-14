Bowden leads Bucs to victory with three touchdowns

WINTHROP – For the second week in a row, East Buchanan had an easy victory, this Friday defeating BCLUW 41-6 at home.
East Buchanan running back Cole Bowden rushed for three touchdowns in the Buccaneers win. He had 22 rushes for 169 yards and also caught one pass for seven yards.
Buccaneers quarterback TJ Lau was 10-for-15 passing for 156 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for 52 yards.
AJ Kremer was the Bucs leading receiver, catching five passes for 66 yards. Chris Fuller caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Defensively, Lau led the team with 10.5 tackles, including one for a loss. Keaton Kelly came away with one interception.
East Buchanan is now 2-2 in district play and 4-3 overall after Friday’s win.
Up next
The Buccaneers will host Wapsie Valley this Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.