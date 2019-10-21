District title on the line for Independence

The Independence Mustangs (8-0) will host the Decorah Vikings (4-4) in the final game of the regular season, with the Class 3A, District 3 title on the line.
Although the Mustangs have won four more games than the Vikings, it is a must-win game for Independence since Decorah has a 3-1 district record.
“I think our team will be pretty excited and focused for the matchup,” said Independence head coach Justin Putz. “They have put a lot of work in throughout the season and offseason to get a chance to play for a district title. They also have a chance to accomplish one of their preseason goals, which was a district title.”
Last season, the Vikings defeated the Mustangs 45-8 at Decorah High School. Putz said that loss has been motivation for his team.
“Last year we had a chance to earn a playoff spot and we did not feel like we played all that well,” Putz said. “We were not able to match Decorah’s physicality and they were able to take control of that game. The guys certainly remember that from last year and they remember the feeling they had leaving the field. Many of them have used that as motivation.”
The Mustangs are coming off a 35-18 win against Waverly-Shell Rock on the road last week and Decorah are coming off a 14-7 win against Waterloo East.
Independence running backs Kaleb Lamphier and Marcus Beatty earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week team awards. Lamphier rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Beatty rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Mustangs linebacker Cole Davis was the team’s Defensive Player of the Week after having 7.5 tackles and an interception against the Go-Hawks. Jered Jensen was named Special Teams Player of the Week.
“I thought our defense did a really nice job for the most part,” Putz said. “We gave up some points when we gave them a short field, but we held them to under 140 yards of offense. That was a really nice performance. I thought our two backs, Kaleb Lamphier and Marcus Beatty, did a really good job for us on Friday.”
Key offensive players for Decorah include quarterback Tucker Young (826 passing yards, seven touchdowns), running back Andrew Magner (502 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and wide receiver Logan Halverson (17 catches, 276 yards, two touchdowns).
Key defensive players for the Vikings include Cael Luzum (60.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception), Charles Robinson (26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks) and Keaton Solberg (two interceptions).
“We need to clean up some areas,” Putz said. “This time of year, we need to play clean throughout the game. Against teams like Decorah; penalties, dropped balls, missed assignments or turnovers will cost you.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lyle Leinbaugh Field. It will be Senior Night and it is expected there will be a big fan turnout as Independence tries to win their first district title.
“I think the guys appreciate the excitement around them and the team,” Putz said. “We really have a nice atmosphere on Friday nights.”