WINTHROP – The East Buchanan varsity football team won their season opener 44-38 against Maquoketa Valley at home.
The Buccaneers combined for 213 rushing yards between four players. Junior Cole Bowden had 14 rushes for 78 yards and three touchdowns; while Kaden Brockmeyer had 14 rushes for 61 yards and one touchdown.
East Buchanan quarterback TJ Lau was 11-for-20 in passing attempts for 135 yards; while throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
Sophomore Adam Hackett was the team’s leading receiver after catching five passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. Junior AJ Kremer caught four passes for 45 yards and one touchdown.
East Buchanan lost the turnover battle with Maquoketa Valley as they gave up five turnovers; while recovering four. Brockmeyer had two interceptions for the Buccaneers; while Chris Fuller and Keaton Kelly each had a fumble recovery.
Defensively; Hackett led the team with 9.5 tackles and had two sacks. Luke Recker, Hayden Weber and Bowden also had a sack apiece in Friday’s game.
East Buchanan starts their season off with a 1-0 record. Up next is a road game against Clayton Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m.