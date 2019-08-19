East Buchanan looks to break out in tough district

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan varsity football team will lean on a trio of All-District juniors, TJ Lau (quarterback/defensive back), Cole Bowden (running back/linebacker) and Luke Recker (defensive lineman/offensive lineman), for success in the very competitive Class A, District 7 level.
East Buchanan head football coach Jerry Alden said he thinks his district is the toughest in the state for Class A.
“Last year, we had three teams make the playoffs with Hudson winning the title,” Alden said. “This year, I think Wapsie Valley and Hudson will be top five ranked teams and North Tama returns quite a few guys also from a playoff team. Throw in traditionally tough Grundy Center, who has a new coach. We think like last year we can be competitive as we lost very close games to both Wapsie and North Tama, but it will be a very tough task each week.”
Lau was named a Third Team All-State defensive back last season, as he had 39 tackles and two interceptions. He is also the team’s starting quarterback, who had a 44.4 completion percentage, 492 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Bowden was a Second Team All-District running back with a 2018 campaign that included 719 rushing yards for eight touchdowns. He had 32 tackles and one interception as one of the team’s starting linebackers.
“I think this year we have more athletic skill personnel that we can utilize and let them make some plays,” Alden said. “I think overall, we will have more team speed than in the past. We also return our starting QB, which is always nice with junior TJ Lau and All-District running back Cole Bowden.”
Luke Recker is the only returning starter on the defensive line, and he was a Second Team All-District defensive lineman last year.
Alden said he is concerned about the defensive line since three of last year’s starters graduated, and the team will rely are younger players.
“It will be a work in progress, but we will get there,” Alden said. “In the past few years, we have been huge up front with guys 250 [lbs.] and up, but this year we will be smaller, and I think a little quicker off the ball.”
One area on defensive Alden is feeling good about is the Buccaneers secondary, which includes the All-State defensive back Lau.
“I think a big strength for us as far as experience will be in the defensive backfield, where we return quite a few players,” Alden said. “That’s really important, as most teams that we play will spread you at and I think the guys we have will make plays for us.”
Other returning starters include AJ Kremer (defensive back/wide receiver) and Kaden Brockmeyer (defensive back/running back). Landon Nunemaker (offensive line/defensive line), Foster Hazen (offensive line/defensive line) and Trey Johnson (offensive line/defensive line) are among the team’s returning letter winners.
Alden lists sophomores Carson James (offensive line/defensive line), Hayden Weber (offensive line/defensive line), Adam Hackett (running back/linebacker), Connor Williams (running back/defensive back) and Keaton Kelly (defensive back/quarterback) as promising newcomers that can help out the varsity squad this season.
“We have a very talented sophomore class that has one loss in the last three years,” Alden said. “So, we will be counting on them to step up and play varsity football this fall.”
East Buchanan Football Facts & Figures
Head Coach: Jerry Alden (21st season)
2018 Record: 4-5
2018 District Place: Fifth
2019 Schedule
Aug. 30 – Maquoketa Valley
Sept. 6 – at Clayton Ridge
Sept. 13 – at Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 20 – Grundy Center
Sept. 27 – at North Tama
Oct. 4 – at GMG-Garwin
Oct. 11 – BCLUW
Oct. 18 – Wapsie Valley
Oct. 25 – at Hudson