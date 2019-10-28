Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Class 4A

1) West Des Moines Valley (6) 9-0

2) Cedar Falls (1) 9-0

3) WDM Dowling 8-1

4) Ankeny Centennial 8-1

5) CR Kennedy 8-1

6) Southeast Polk 7-2

7) Bettendorf 7-2

8) Waukee 6-3

9) Ankeny 6-3

10) Des Moines Roosevelt 6-3

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Pleasant Valley

Class 3A

1) WD Epworth (7) 9-0

2) Solon 9-0

3) CR Xavier 8-1

4) CB Lewis Central 8-1

5) North Scott 8-1

6) Independence 9-0

7) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 8-1

8) Norwalk 8-1

9) Harlan 7-2

10) Washington 7-2

Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes, Pella

Class 2A

1) Waukon (7) 9-0

2) Clear Lake 9-0

3) Algona 9-0

4) O-A/BCIG 9-0

5) Columbus Catholic 8-1

6) Greene County 8-1

7) Benton 8-1

8) Des Moines Christian 8-1

9) Nevada 8-1

10) West Marshall 6-3

Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM, Williamsburg, Central Lyon-GLR, Spirit Lake, West Liberty

Class 1A

1) Dike-New Hartford (5) 9-0

2) Van Meter (2) 9-0

3) Hawarden West Sioux 8-1

4) Inwood West Lyon 8-1

5) West Branch 9-0

6) South Central Calhoun 9-0

7) Treynor 9-0

8) Hull Western Christian 8-1

9) Underwood 8-1

10) Panora Panorama 8-1

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis, IC Regina, Sigourney-Keota

Class A

1) West Hancock (6) 9-0

2) St. Ansgar (1) 9-0

3) North Tama 9-0

4) MFL Mar-Mac 9-0

5) Grundy Center 8-1

6) Earlham 8-1

7) Woodbury Central 8-1

8) Edgewood-Colesburg 7-2

9) BGM 8-1

10) Paullina South O’Brien 8-1

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Belle Plaine, Hinton

Class 8-Man

1) Don Bosco (6) 9-0

2) Turkey Valley (1) 9-0

3) Remsen-St. Mary’s 9-0

4) Audubon 9-1

5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 8-1

6) Easton Valley 8-1

7) Harris-Lake Park 8-1

8) Fremont Mills Tabor 6-1

9) Anita CAM 7-2

10) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-2

Others receiving votes: Janesville, Lamoni, Lenox, New London, HLV-Victor

Tags