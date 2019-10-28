Class 4A
1) West Des Moines Valley (6) 9-0
2) Cedar Falls (1) 9-0
3) WDM Dowling 8-1
4) Ankeny Centennial 8-1
5) CR Kennedy 8-1
6) Southeast Polk 7-2
7) Bettendorf 7-2
8) Waukee 6-3
9) Ankeny 6-3
10) Des Moines Roosevelt 6-3
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Pleasant Valley
Class 3A
1) WD Epworth (7) 9-0
2) Solon 9-0
3) CR Xavier 8-1
4) CB Lewis Central 8-1
5) North Scott 8-1
6) Independence 9-0
7) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 8-1
8) Norwalk 8-1
9) Harlan 7-2
10) Washington 7-2
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes, Pella
Class 2A
1) Waukon (7) 9-0
2) Clear Lake 9-0
3) Algona 9-0
4) O-A/BCIG 9-0
5) Columbus Catholic 8-1
6) Greene County 8-1
7) Benton 8-1
8) Des Moines Christian 8-1
9) Nevada 8-1
10) West Marshall 6-3
Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM, Williamsburg, Central Lyon-GLR, Spirit Lake, West Liberty
Class 1A
1) Dike-New Hartford (5) 9-0
2) Van Meter (2) 9-0
3) Hawarden West Sioux 8-1
4) Inwood West Lyon 8-1
5) West Branch 9-0
6) South Central Calhoun 9-0
7) Treynor 9-0
8) Hull Western Christian 8-1
9) Underwood 8-1
10) Panora Panorama 8-1
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis, IC Regina, Sigourney-Keota
Class A
1) West Hancock (6) 9-0
2) St. Ansgar (1) 9-0
3) North Tama 9-0
4) MFL Mar-Mac 9-0
5) Grundy Center 8-1
6) Earlham 8-1
7) Woodbury Central 8-1
8) Edgewood-Colesburg 7-2
9) BGM 8-1
10) Paullina South O’Brien 8-1
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Belle Plaine, Hinton
Class 8-Man
1) Don Bosco (6) 9-0
2) Turkey Valley (1) 9-0
3) Remsen-St. Mary’s 9-0
4) Audubon 9-1
5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 8-1
6) Easton Valley 8-1
7) Harris-Lake Park 8-1
8) Fremont Mills Tabor 6-1
9) Anita CAM 7-2
10) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-2
Others receiving votes: Janesville, Lamoni, Lenox, New London, HLV-Victor