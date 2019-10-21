Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Despite the very rainy weather and with temperatures dropping this week, the Independence Parks and Recreation Department is pushing through the remaining week of Flag Football.

Kindergarten and first grade will play their final games this Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Complex. Games for second and third grade and fourth through sixth grade will play their final games this Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning with fourth through sixth graders playing their first games at 8:30 a.m., with second and third graders playing their first games at 10:30 a.m. at the Complex.

