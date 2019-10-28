JESUP – Behind a 20-point first quarter, the Jesup J-Hawks defeated district foe East Marshall 27-6 at home on Friday in the season finale.
Jesup quarterback Jase Pilcher was 12-for-26 passing for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brodie Kresser also threw a touchdown pass on an option play.
The J-Hawks relied on Tanner Cole and Jerret Delagardelle as their one-two rushing punch. Cole carried the ball 11 times for 79 yards. Delagardelle had 13 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Brady Dahl was the J-Hawks leading receiver, catching two passes for 79 yards. Cooper Fuelling and Kresser each had a touchdown reception.
Defensively, Keaton Roscovius was the team’s leading tackler with seven. Jesup combined for six sacks against East Marshall, with Luke Van Brocklin and Joe Giarratano each coming up with two sacks apiece.
Jesup’s defense came up with two turnovers, an interception by Kresser and a fumble recovery from Delagardelle.
The J-Hawks close out the season with a 1-4 district record and a 3-6 overall record.
Scoring by quarter
JESUP – 20 | 0 | 0 | 7 – 27
EM – 0 | 0 | 0 | 6 – 6