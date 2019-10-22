Jensen named Special Teams Player of the Week

Independence senior Jered Jensen has made his name playing soccer, and he is now using those skills to fill in as the varsity kicker for the Mustangs football team.
Jensen has not played football since he was in eighth grade when he made his debut with the Mustangs last week against Waverly-Shell Rock. Filling in for the injured Brady Webb, he went five-for-five in PAT attempts last Friday.
Jensen also handled the kickoff duties for Independence last week and made a touchdown saving tackle during a kickoff return.
For his performance, Jensen was named the Mustangs Special Teams Player of the Week.