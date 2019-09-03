HUDSON – The Jesup varsity football team won in an 7-5 upset against defending state champion and Class 2A No. 2 ranked Hudson on the road Friday.
The J-Hawks season-opening win snapped a 20-game regular season win streak by Hudson.
Jesup won the turnover battle 4-0 against Hudson, with Brodie Kresser snagging three interceptions and Tanner Cole coming up with a fumble recovery.
One of Kresser’s interceptions helped set up the only touchdown score of the game in the second quarter. Jesup went for it on a fourth down and quarterback Jase Pilcher threw a 38-yard pass to Kresser.
Pilcher was 12-for-27 in passing attempts for 92 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He distributed the ball to five different receivers; with Tanner Cole, Brady Dahl and Cooper Fuelling each catching three passes apiece.
The J-Hawks were unable to get much of a running game going; as they combined for seven yards on 22 attempts. Cole was the leading rusher with nine yards.
Jesup junior Jerret Delagardelle led the team with 8.5 tackles and added a sack. Cole Oberbroeckling and Keaton Roscovious also had a sack apiece in Friday’s game.
The J-Hawks begin their season with a 1-0 start, which is only the third time since 2007 that has happened. They will host Oelwein this Friday at 7 p.m.