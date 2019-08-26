Mustangs aiming for playoff season

In just a span of two years, Independence improved from 0-9 to 6-3 last season, but the Mustangs seek to improve further this season and compete in the playoffs.
“We have set our goals pretty high,” said Independence football head coach Justin Putz. “We would like to compete for and win a district title. We also would like to qualify for the playoffs and make a deep playoff run.”
Independence had a high-flying offense last season, scoring over 50 points in four different games. Junior quarterback Logan Schmitt returns after passing for 18 touchdowns and running for 13 touchdowns last season; as he was the Mustangs leading passer and rusher.
Schmitt joins Dylan Reuther, Cole Davis and Christian Kremer as the team’s captains this season and will be looked upon for leadership.
The Mustangs will lose big contributors such as Sean Geertsema, Ethan Holt and Tristan Cordes from last year’s team, and will look for players such as Marcus Beatty, Brayden Holt and Kaleb Lamphier to step up and fill the void.
“We have to have new guys step up,” Putz said. “We will count on our seniors to play like seniors and they should be able to replace that production. The three newcomers; Beatty, Holt and Lamphier, will be the guys I expect to fill those roles of the departed seniors. I also expect them to do a great job and all three could have big years.”
In training camp, there has been a lot of competition with Putz rotating players all over the field that can play multiple roles.
Putz has been emphasizing special teams play in camp since they did well in that area last year. He also has had the team working on offensive and defensive play.
“We have some new offensive and defensive formations and sets we have been working on,” Putz said. “However, we have spent a lot of time on small details and doing the little things well.”
Although Independence won convincingly in their six wins, they suffered defeats to strong teams late in the season, when they lost to Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah in the season’s final two weeks.
Putz said his team needs to make improvements in order to compete with those two teams late in the season.
“We need to be more physical and we cannot turn the ball over,” Putz said. “I thought those teams were better in both of those areas last year and that is something we need to improve on.”
2019 Schedule
Aug. 30 – hosts Oelwein, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 – at South Tama, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 – at Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 – hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 – at West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 – at Waterloo East, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 – hosts Charles City, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 – at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 – hosts Decorah, 7:30 p.m.
Varsity Roster
2 Kobe Beatty, junior
3 Keegan Beyer, senior
4 Kaleb Lamphier, senior
5 Brayden Holt, senior
6 Matthew Doyle, senior
7 Brady Webb, senior
8 Blake Bartz, senior
9 Logan Schmitt, junior
10 Caleb Straw, junior
12 Keegan Schmitt, sophomore
15 Teegan McEnany, sophomore
17 Tyler Trumblee, sophomore
20 Marcus Beatty, sophomore
22 Cole Davis, senior
23 Jamie Baker, senior
24 Keith Goddard, sophomore
28 Dalton Hoover, sophomore
31 Matthew Tudor, sophomore
32 Caden Larson, sophomore
33 Jake Sidles, sophomore
40 Kaine Millard, senior
51 Brady Clark, sophomore
53 Jesse Johnson, junior
54 Landry Jones, senior
55 Ben Moore, senior
56 Michael Kascel, sophomore
57 Justin Wood, junior
58 Caleb Weber, sophomore
60 Parker Stoner, senior
61 Wyatt Schmitt, sophomore
62 Christian Kremer, senior
64 Owen Anton, sophomore
67 Spencer Campbell, junior
70 Kellen Howard, sophomore
72 Koby Donley, junior
73 Brandon Haas, senior
74 Michael Higgins, senior
77 Dylan Reuther, senior
79 Seth Stacy, sophomore
80 Brodie Wilson, junior
81 Dominic Hocken, senior
83 Gavin Hammer-Schmidt, sophomore