Mustangs crush Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA — The Independence Mustangs varsity football won their third straight game in a blowout fashion, as they defeated Maquoketa 47-7 on Friday.
Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt ran for 217 yards and five touchdowns in the Mustangs victory. He was 7-for-12 for 94 passing yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.
The Mustangs combined for 401 rushing yards; with Kaleb Lamphier running for 78 yards and one touchdown and Marcus Beatty running for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Independence scored at least one touchdown in every quarter, with Maquoketa only managing one touchdown the whole game. Maqouketa scored off a touchdown pass from quarterback Kannon Coakley to Ryne Gruenwald in the second quarter.
Defensive standouts for Independence included Lamphier with two tackles and an interception and Cole Davis with eight tackles and two tackles for a loss. Ben Moore and Christian Kremer each had a sack apiece; with Spencer Campbell and Brandon Haas combining for a sack.
Independence moves to 3-0 after defeating Maquoketa in Week 3. They have outscored their opponents by a margin of 157-21 this season.
Up next
Independence will host Center Point-Urbana next Friday at 7:30 p.m., which will be the homecoming game for the Mustangs.