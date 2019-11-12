Mustangs football earns postseason awards

The Independence Mustangs football team earned several awards after winning their first district title and going 9-0 in the regular season.
Mustangs quarterback Logan Schmitt was named Offensive Player of the Year and linebacker Cole Davis was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Class 3A, District 3 in 2019.
Schmitt was 98-for-160 passing for 1,329 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 1,385 yards, a 6.7 yards per carry average and 21 touchdowns.
Davis had 76 tackles this season, including seven for a loss and one sack. He also had two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
The Independence football coaching staff was also recognized as the top coaching staff in the district in 2019. The Mustangs coaching staff includes head coach Justin Putz, Gary Waters, Bryce Pierce, Kaleb Budzine, Brian Loughren, Matthew Shannon, Nicholas Holt and Seth Rupprecht.
First Team All-District honors went to Schmitt, Davis, Christian Kremer, Dylan Reuther, Kaleb Lamphier, Kaine Millard, Landry Jones, Matthew Doyle and Blake Bartz.
Second Team All-District honors went to Bennen Moore, Marcus Beatty, Brady Webb and Brandon Haas.
Academic All-District honors were awarded to Spencer Campbell, Koby Donley, Doyle, Michael Higgins, Holt, Lamphier, Reuther and Schmitt.
The Mustangs nine-game winning streak this season tied a record with the 1973 team. They won all of their regular season games prior to losing their first-round playoff game to Pella.
Independence also set new team records this season for extra points in a season (30), total offensive yards in a season (4,107), touchdowns in a season (52), first downs in a season (182), total points in a season (366), total rushing touchdowns in a season (34) and total rushing yards in a season (2,772).