Mustangs gallop to first district title in school history

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs won a hard-fought game at home against the Decorah Vikings 28-21 to clinch their first district title in school history and a perfect season.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Independence head coach Justin Putz. “We had a chance to put it away in the first half, but we just couldn’t do it. Guys had an excellent third quarter, came out and started the second half and went 80 yards [for a touchdown].”
Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt went 12-for-15 passing for 109 yards, but made his mark running the ball. He had 26 carries for 193 yards and four touchdowns.
Independence combined for 351 yards rushing in their win against Decorah. Running back Kaleb Lamphier also had a big game, rushing 19 times for 147 yards.
Mustangs wide receiver Brayden Holt led the team with seven catches for 53 yards.
Decorah made a game out of it and had an answer for Independence touchdowns in the first half, with the game going to halftime with a tie score of 14-14.
The Mustangs dominated the third quarter and took a two-touchdown lead at the quarter’s end after two Schmitt rushing touchdowns.
Decorah quarterback Briggs Duwe ran in his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to bring the Vikings within a touchdown of the Mustangs.
The Mustangs were unable to score on their next possession and the Vikings were threatening to score after they got the ball back. However, several Decorah penalties and an Independence fourth down defensive stand derailed them from tying the game.
“The defense has been carrying us all year,” Putz said. “Those guys did a good job and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Defensively, Cole Davis led the team with nine tackles. Kaine Millard and Brady Webb collaborated on a sack. Lamphier and Schmitt both came up with interceptions.
In his second week of action, Jered Jensen was a perfect 4-for-4 in extra point attempts.
Decorah had seven penalties for 50 yards, while Independence had three penalties for 10 yards. The Mustangs won the turnover battle, only turning the ball over once, while the Vikings turned it over twice.
Independence finishes the regular season undefeated with a 9-0 record after defeating Decorah to win the district title.
Up next
The Mustangs will compete in the first round of the state playoffs next Friday. Venue and opponent have not been determined at press time.