Fresh off a 61-14 win over South Tama, the Independence Mustangs (2-0) varsity football team will look to keep their perfect record this Friday when they take on the Maquoketa Cardinals on the road.
Last week, Mustangs quarterback Logan Schmitt had a huge game against South Tama. He was 17-for-21 for 270 passing yards and two touchdowns; while also rushing for 101 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Independence also set a new single-game record for total yardage in a game last week, putting up 648 yards. It bested the previous record by almost 100 yards, which was just set the previous week against Oelwein.
“We have a lot of weapons and did a good job of taking what the defense gives us,” said Independence head coach Justin Putz when asked about his record-setting offense.
Other big contributors last week included Kaleb Lamphier (75 rushing yards for two touchdowns, 31 receiving yards for one touchdown), Marcus Beatty (122 rushing yards for one touchdown), Blake Bartz (41 receiving yards for one touchdown) and Caleb Straw (85 rushing yards for one touchdown).
In Week 3; Independence will face a Maquoketa team led by quarterback Kannon Coakley (160 passing yards for four touchdowns, 270 rushing yards for three touchdowns) and running backs Connor Becker (146 rushing yards for two touchdowns, 34 receiving yards for two touchdowns).
Maquoketa is coming off a 29-7 win against Central DeWitt in Week 2 and defeated Anamosa 42-21 in the season opener.
“They will spread us out and have the size advantage,” Putz said. “We will have to play physical and make sure we are in good position. This is the most balanced offense we have played to date. It will be a good test for us.”
Defensively, the Mustangs will rely on team Defensive Player of the Week Brady Webb (who had a tackle and two pass deflections last week), Matthew Doyle (seven tackles, one pass deflection against South Tama), Cole Davis (three tackles and one interception last week) and Christian Kremer (five tackles and one sack against South Tama).
Putz said his team will stick with their normal routine this week to prepare for the Cardinals.
“We will show them film on Maquoketa,” Putz said. “Run some of their looks on the scout team, but our practice schedule will remain the same.”
Game time for Independence at Maquoketa is Friday at 7:30 p.m. The two school’s freshman teams will play against each other at 5 p.m., prior to the varsity game.