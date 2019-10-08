The Independence Mustangs (6-0) will take on the Charles City Comets (2-4) in a district battle on Friday as they look to keep their perfect record.
Independence is coming off a 35-14 win at Waterloo East, forcing three turnovers. The Mustangs defense recorded shutouts two straight weeks prior to the Trojans game and has three shutouts for the season.
“Our defense has played well most of the year,” said Independence head coach Justin Putz. “Additionally, the turnover battle has been a point of emphasis all year. We thought turnovers really cost us last season and something our guys have really took pride in. We hope to continue that during this stretch run.”
Charles City is coming off a 33-6 loss at Decorah last week and have lost their last two games.
The Comets feature a run-heavy offense that uses multiple running backs. Among the Comets running threats include Trever Heitz (535 yards, one touchdown), Jeremiah Chapman (357 yards, three touchdowns) and Ian Collins (221 yards, one touchdown, four receiving touchdowns).
Comets quarterback Alec Staudt has also run for 191 yards and four touchdowns. He is 19-for-41 passing for 223 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
“We will try to stop the run because that is what Charles City likes to do,” Putz said. “Our defense really prides itself on stopping the run. Charles City is a unique challenge as they run a fair amount of options. We will have to play good solid team defense and stay disciplined.”
Mustangs quarterback Logan Schmitt had another big game against the Trojans last week, going 15-for-25 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also run for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Several Independence skill players had big weeks against Waterloo East. Brady Webb caught six passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, Brady Bartz caught three passes for 66 yards and Kaleb Lamphier had one rushing touchdown and caught four passes.
“We feel like we have a lot of players that can make plays,” Putz said. “We also feel like our offense is balanced and forces you to defend the entire field. Our guys know they have to be ready each and every week and they have done a good job preparing and being ready.”
Key players to watch out for on the Comets defense include Collins (31 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions), Staudt (17.5 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery), Tino Tamayo (22 tackles, two sacks) and Cael Bohlen (22.5 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack).
Despite winning last week’s game, Putz feels like his team still has some things to improve on.
“We felt we made a significant amount of mistakes on both sides of the ball against Waterloo East and are working to clean them up,” Putz said. “Basic fundamentals are the point of emphasis this week.”
Putz is also hoping for a healthy return of the team’s injured players.
“We have a few guys banged up,” Putz said. “Hopefully we can start to get a few guys back but we will see how it goes this week.”