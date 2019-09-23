Mustangs look to stay undefeated against West Delaware

After recording their second shutout of the season against Center Point-Urbana last week, the Independence Mustangs will take on conference rival West Delaware on the road this Friday.
In their four wins this season, Independence has outscored their opponents by a margin of 199-21. The Mustangs defense has recorded six interceptions and eight sacks (five by Christian Kremer) this season.
Independence head coach Justin Putz said he thought his team did a better job defending against the passing game in the CPU game.
“Against Maquoketa and South Tama, I thought we struggled [against the pass],” Putz said. “We have done a nice job of stopping the run the last few weeks and making teams become one-dimensional. When we do that, our defense really does a nice job of getting after the quarterback and getting into drops.
Key West Delaware players to look out for include quarterback Jared Voss (457 passing yards, three passing touchdowns), running back Cael Meyer (334 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and wide receiver Kyle Kelley (11 receptions, 214 yards, one touchdown).
Putz said his game plan against the Hawks will be the same it has been all season.
“It will be similar to what we have done all year,” Putz said. “Try to play disciplined football on defense and take what the offense gives us on defense.”
Last week, Mustangs quarterback Logan Schmitt was 14-for-20 for 175 yards and four touchdowns; while also rushing 24 times for 159 yards and a rushing touchdown.
“I thought Logan did an outstanding job against CPU,” Putz said. “It is the kind of performance we know he is capable of. He probably does not get near enough credit for being able to audible plays at the line. He did a good job of that last week.”
One of Schmitt’s top targets last week was Cole Davis, who had a breakout game. The senior wide receiver caught four passes for 66 yards and three touchdowns.
Putz said it was a matter of time before Davis had a big game this season.
“Some of that had to do with the way CPU plays,” Putz said. “They blitz and can forget about the middle of the field. Cole has had other great games for us, it has just not been catching passes [before last week].”
Independence also has a host of offensive playmakers ready to have a big game should West Delaware focus on Schmitt and Davis. Wide receiver Brady Webb caught a touchdown pass in the CPU game; and wide receiver Brayden Holt, running back Marcus Beatty and running back Kaleb Lamphier have all made big contributions to the Mustangs offense this season.
Last season, Independence defeated West Delaware 31-14 at home. Putz said he is not concerned about his team taking them lightly or having a letdown this week.
“Our guys know the importance of every game,” Putz said. “Plus, there is a bit of a rivalry with West Delaware. West Delaware is a quality program, so our guys know we will have to be ready to go.”