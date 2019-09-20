Mustangs shutout CPU in homecoming game

It was another big night for Logan Schmitt and the Mustangs defense, as Independence defeated conference rival Center Point-Urbana 42-0 in their homecoming game.
Schmitt had four touchdown passes and one touchdown run against the Stormin’ Pointers. He was 14-for-20 for 175 passing yards with one interception and also rushed for 159 yards.
Cole Davis caught four passes for 66 yards, including three touchdown passes. Brady Webb caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown pass.
Schmitt was also the Mustangs leading rusher, but they got contributions from their running backs as well. Marcus Beatty rushed for 58 yards on 11 attempts and Kaleb Lamphier rushed for 47 yards on nine attempts.
Independence had a big game defensively, as they came up with four turnovers. Beatty, Schmitt, Lamphier and Brayden Holt each had an interception. Beatty’s interception was returned for a Mustang touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Davis led the team with seven tackles. Kremer was second on the team with 5.5 tackles and also had two sacks of CPU quarterback Keegan Koppedryer.
The Mustangs limited CPU to just 117 yards and completely shut down their running game, only allowing five rushing yards.
There were five total penalties in Friday’s game, as CPU committed three penalties for 20 yards and Independence committed two penalties for 20 yards.
Independence now has a 1-0 conference record and is 4-0 overall. CPU has a 0-1 conference record and is 1-3 overall.
Up next
Independence will travel to West Delaware next Friday for their fifth game of the season, which begins at 7:30 p.m.