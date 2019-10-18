Mustangs stay perfect with road win against Go-Hawks

WAVERLY – The Independence Mustangs stay undefeated as they defeated district foe Waverly-Shell Rock 35-18 on the road Friday.
There was little scoring in the first quarter, except for a field goal from Go-Hawks kicker Noah Jeppesen to give Waverly-Shell Rock a brief three-point lead.
Independence would kickstart their offense in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Logan Schmitt ran for a touchdown, threw a touchdown pass to Blake Bartz and Marcus Beatty ran in a touchdown.
In the second half, Mustangs running back Kaleb Lamphier ran for two touchdowns. He was the team’s leading rusher with 94 yards and a 10.4 yards per carry average.
Beatty rushed 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown. Bartz was the Mustangs leading receiver, with three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Schmitt was 5-for-13 passing for 114 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Although Waverly-Shell Rock scored 18 points, the Mustangs defense limited them to 138 total offensive yards. Christian Kremer was the leading tackler with 9.5 tackles. Cole Davis and Matthew Doyle each came away with interceptions.
There were 12 total penalties in Friday’s game, with Independence committing six penalties for 50 yards and Waverly-Shell Rock committing six penalties for 45 yards.
Independence now has a 4-0 district record and an 8-0 overall record after defeating the Go-Hawks.
Up next
The Mustangs will close out the regular season at home with a game against Decorah, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.