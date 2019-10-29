Mustangs travel to Pella for first round playoff game

The No. 6 ranked Independence Mustangs (9-0) will head to Pella High School Friday to take on the Pella Dutch (7-2) in the first round of the Class 3A, Bracket A playoffs.
Friday’s first round playoff is the first time these two schools have played each other.
Independence is coming off their first district title and an undefeated regular season after defeating Decorah 28-21 last week.
The Mustangs combined for 351 rushing yards last week. Quarterback Logan Schmitt rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Kaleb Lamphier rushed for 147 yards.
Schmitt rushed for 21 touchdowns this year, but also had 16 touchdown passes. He has plenty of weapons on offense, including Lamphier, Marcus Beatty, Blake Bartz, Brayden Holt and Brady Webb.
Pella has won their last five games and defeated Grinnell 28-14 on the road last week.
The Dutch have been a high scoring team this season, with threats on the ground and in the passing game.
Pella quarterback Ryan Mace has completed 87-of-175 passes for 1,591 yards, 19 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He has also rushed for four touchdowns and 197 yards.
Other key offensive threats on the Dutch include Aaron Downs (614 rushing yards, 9.3 YPC, 12 touchdowns), Noah Clayberg (548 rushing yards, 6.2 YPC, three touchdowns) and Logan Shetterly (41 catches, 781 yards, 12 touchdowns).
Defensively, Independence had big games from Cole Davis (nine tackles), Christian Kremer (6.5 tackles, Lamphier (five tackles, one interception) and Schmitt (four tackles, one interception) last week against Decorah. They will need another standout performance to slow down Pella this week.
Key defensive players on Pella include Levi Roose (36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), Shetterly (21.5 tackles, three interceptions), Kody Huisman (35.5 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception), Warren Page (20 tackles, three interceptions) and Grant Nelson (33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery).
Players of the Week for Independence against Decorah last week were Schmitt (offensive), Lamphier (defensive) and Dylan Ruether, Brandon Haas and Spencer Campbell (special teams).
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Pella High School.