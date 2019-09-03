Mustangs travel to South Tama in Week 2

TAMA – After shutting out Oelwein in a convincing win in the season opener, the Independence varsity football team will travel to South Tama this Friday for the season’s second game.
South Tama lost their season opener to Benton 51-7 on Friday. They were limited to only 73 yards and one touchdown from junior running back Peyton Vest last Friday.
Last season, Independence defeated South Tama 54-0 in the season’s second week.
During their season-opening win against Oelwein; Independence set a new school single-game rushing record with 449 yards. It broke their previous record of 410 rushing yards, which was set against Waterloo Columbus in 2013.
That was not the only school record the Mustangs set as they broke their single-game record with 551 total offensive yards. It broke a 50-year-old record of 545 yards, which was set against Vinton-Shellsburg in 1969.
The Mustangs named their Week 1 Players of the Week on Monday following their 49-0 win against Oelwein. Kaleb Lamphier (144 rushing yards, one touchdown) was offensive player of the week, Matthew Doyle (8.5 tackles) was defensivewplayer of the week, Bennen Moore was special teams player of the week and Jamieson Baker was practice player of the week.