TRAER — In a battle of two of Class A’s top 10 teams, No. 6 North Tama rallied in the fourth quarter to beat No. 4 Wapsie Valley, 13-6.
North Tama drove nearly the length of the field to score on a 4-yard run with five minutes left in the game. It was their first lead of the night. North Tama tied the game 7-7 in the third quarter with a 1-yard blast through the middle.
Wapsie Valley opened the scoring in the final seconds of the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Trevor Sauerbrei. Dalles Wittenburg kicked the extra point.
The Warriors had one interception on defense by Kobe Risse, who also threw an interception himself at quarterback.
Wapsie Valley is now 2-1 for the season after their loss on the road to North Tama. The Warriors will host Denver next Friday at 7 p.m. for their homecoming game.