Warriors lose heartbreaker in overtime

FAIRBANK — The chance was a long shot, but Wapsie Valley could have been able to make the playoffs if everything fell just right Friday night.
But first, they had to defeat Class A, No. 5 ranked Grundy Center in their regular season finale at home. The Warriors were able to take a two-touchdown lead, but the Spartans forced overtime, and Cole Hendricks kicked a 19-yard field goal to give Grundy a 17-14 victory.
The first quarter was scoreless, and then the Warriors (5-4 overall, 3-3 District 7) fielded the punt at the start of the second quarter and marched 79 yards on 15 plays to get on the board first. On fourth-and-7 on the Grundy 13, Kobe Risse connected with Trevor Sauerbrei for 11-yard pass play to get to set up first-and-goal on the 2. On the very next play, Sauerbrei dove into the end zone for the touchdown with 4 minutes, 35 seconds before the break.
It would remain 7-0 at the half, and Wapsie would get he ball to start the third quarter. They would go seven plays and 74 yards, set up by a 37-yard pass play from Risse to Tyler Ott before Sauerbrei takes the ball 6 yards to paydirt to stretch the lead to 14-0 with 9:31 left in the penultimate period.
After both teams traded punts, the Spartans (8-1, 5-1) got a 40-yard pass play from Logan Knaack to Nick Ascher to start the drive that took the ball from their own 43 to the Warrior 17. The two would hook up again on a fourth-and-goal from the 3 to half the lead to 14-7 with 46 seconds left in the quarter.
After Wapsie goes three-and-out on the next possession, Grundy goes four plays for 77 yards, with a 23-yard rumble by Zach Ophein that set up a 43-yard pitch-and-catch from Knaack to Ascher to tie the game at 14 with 9:07 to play.
The Warriors had a drive that stalled on the Spartan 19 on the very next possession, and then Grundy had to punt after losing 6 yards on the ensuing time with the ball. A 15-yard punt gave the ball back to WV with 1:54 left on the Spartan 28. However, they could only get to the 13 yard line before a 2-yard loss on a sack forced a fourth-and-13 on the 16, and Risse couldn’t connect with Blayde Bellis in the end zone with 18 seconds to go. Grundy Center ran two plays before taking a knee to send the game to overtime.
Wapsie started with the ball in the 10-yard OT format. With Sauerbrei reinjuring his ankle in the fourth quarter, Jordan Rubner took the first-down play and tried to dive into the end zone, forced out at the 1. However, he came out of the game with an apparent leg injury after the play. On second down, Brock Beesecker lost the handle on the ball, and the Grundy defense recovered it to end the possession.
In the ensuing possession from the 10, Knaack would take the ball up the middle three times for 4, 3 and 2 yards to set up Hendricks’ 19-yard field goal attempt. The kick split the uprights to give the Spartans the 17-14 win.
The loss ended the season for Wapsie and the career for 10 seniors. Meanwhile, the Spartans will be in the playoffs with an opponent and site to be determined early Saturday.