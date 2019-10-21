Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Class 3A, District 3 District Overall

Independence 4-0 8-0

Decorah 3-1 4-4

Waterloo East 2-2 3-5

West Delaware 2-2 3-5

Waverly-SR 1-3 2-6

Charles City 0-4 2-6

Week 8 Results

West Delaware 47, Charles City 7

Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18

Waterloo East at Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7

Week 9 Schedule

West Delaware at Waterloo East

Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City

Decorah at Independence

Class 1A, District 6 District Overall

Dike-NH 4-0 8-0

Regina 4-0 7-1

South Hardin 2-2 6-2

North Linn 2-2 6-2

Jesup 0-4 2-6

East Marshall 0-4 1-7

Week 8 Results

Regina 35, Jesup 6

North Linn 38, East Marshall 6

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7

Week 9 Schedule

East Marshall at Jesup

South Hardin at North Linn

Regina at Dike-New Hartford

Class A, District 7 District Overall

Grundy Center 4-1 7-1

North Tama 5-0 8-0

Wapsie Valley 3-2 5-3

Hudson 3-2 4-4

East Buchanan 2-3 4-4

BCLUW 1-4 1-7

GMG 0-6 0-8

Week 8 Results

Wapsie Valley 49, East Buchanan 18

BCLUW 7, GMG 0

North Tama 47, Postville 0

Hudson 13, Grundy Center 7

Week 9 Schedule

Grundy Center at Wapsie Valley

East Buchanan at Hudson

BCLUW at North Tama

Starmont at GMG

Tags