Class 3A, District 3 District Overall
Independence 4-0 8-0
Decorah 3-1 4-4
Waterloo East 2-2 3-5
West Delaware 2-2 3-5
Waverly-SR 1-3 2-6
Charles City 0-4 2-6
Week 8 Results
West Delaware 47, Charles City 7
Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18
Waterloo East at Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7
Week 9 Schedule
West Delaware at Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City
Decorah at Independence
Class 1A, District 6 District Overall
Dike-NH 4-0 8-0
Regina 4-0 7-1
South Hardin 2-2 6-2
North Linn 2-2 6-2
Jesup 0-4 2-6
East Marshall 0-4 1-7
Week 8 Results
Regina 35, Jesup 6
North Linn 38, East Marshall 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
Week 9 Schedule
East Marshall at Jesup
South Hardin at North Linn
Regina at Dike-New Hartford
Class A, District 7 District Overall
Grundy Center 4-1 7-1
North Tama 5-0 8-0
Wapsie Valley 3-2 5-3
Hudson 3-2 4-4
East Buchanan 2-3 4-4
BCLUW 1-4 1-7
GMG 0-6 0-8
Week 8 Results
Wapsie Valley 49, East Buchanan 18
BCLUW 7, GMG 0
North Tama 47, Postville 0
Hudson 13, Grundy Center 7
Week 9 Schedule
Grundy Center at Wapsie Valley
East Buchanan at Hudson
BCLUW at North Tama
Starmont at GMG