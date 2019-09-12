Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa High School football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points to the right:

Class 4A

1) West Des Moines Valley (5) 2-0 91

2) Ankeny Centennial (4) 2-0 87

3) Cedar Falls (1) 2-0 80

4) West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 71

5) Bettendorf 2-0 67

6) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 45

7) Fort Dodge 2-0 40

8) Ankeny 1-1 25

9) Southeast Polk 1-1 14

10) Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 9

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6, Sioux City East 4, Waukee 4, Dubuque 3, Marshalltown 2, Waterloo West 1, Johnston 1

Class 3A

1) Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 2-0 93

2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) 2-0 90

3) Eldridge North Scott 2-0 73

4) Solon 2-0 68

5) Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 65

6) Pella 2-0 56

7) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1-1 23

8) Washington 2-0 23

9) Glenwood 2-0 14

10) Davenport Assumption 2-0 14

Others receiving votes: Independence 10, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9, Dallas Center-Grimes 6, Harlan 2, Keokuk 1, Mt. Pleasant 1, Carlisle 1, Grinnell 1

Class 2A

1) Waukon (6) 2-0 95

2) Clear Lake (4) 2-0 93

3) Algona 2-0 78

4) Spirit Lake 2-0 62

5) Greene County 2-0 51

6) Waterloo Columbus 2-0 42

7) Des Moines Christian 2-0 40

8) Van Horne Benton 2-0 24

9) Cresco 1-1 14

10) O-A/BCIG 2-0 10

11) Monticello 2-0 10

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8, Williamsburg 5, Camanche 4, Carroll Kuemper 4, State Center West Marshall 4, Monroe PCM 3, Centerville 2, Boyden-Hull-RV 1

Class 1A

1) Hewarden West Sioux (9) 2-0 99

2) Dike-New Hartford (1) 2-0 87

3) Van Meter 2-0 71

4) West Branch 2-0 70

5) Inwood West Lyon 2-0 55

6) South Central Calhoun 2-0 50

7) Treynor 2-0 40

8) Mediapolis 2-0 27

9) Hull Western Christian 2-0 21

10) Underwood 2-0 13

Others receiving votes: North Linn 7, AC/GC 2, Mt. Ayr 2, Pleasantville 2, Iowa City-Regina 2, Jesup 1, Truro Interstate 35 1

Class A

1) Britt West Hancock (10) 2-0 100

2) Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 78

3) St. Ansgar 2-0 76

4) Wapsie Valley 2-0 71

5) Sloan Westwood 2-0 60

6) North Tama 2-0 42

7) Grundy Center 2-0 39

8) BGM 2-0 26

9) MFL Mar-Mac 2-0 15

10) Alta 1-1 11

Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7, Algona Garrigan 6, Gehlen Catholic 5, Paullina South O’Brien 5, Neola Tri-Center 4, Hudson 2, Eldon Cardinal 2, East Buchanan 1

Classic 8-Man

1) Don Bosco (6) 2-0 86

2) New London (3) 2-0 86

3) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 2-0 79

4) Turkey Valley 2-0 62

5) Iowa Valley 2-0 56

6) Audubon 1-1 41

7) Montezuma 2-0 33

8) Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 26

9) Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-1 14

10) Lenox 3-0 13

Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12, Harris-Lake Park 11, Springville 7, Janesville 6, Wyoming Midland 6, Riceville 5, Easton Valley 3, Anita CAM 2, Glidden-Ralston 2

Tags