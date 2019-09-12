The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa High School football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points to the right:
Class 4A
1) West Des Moines Valley (5) 2-0 91
2) Ankeny Centennial (4) 2-0 87
3) Cedar Falls (1) 2-0 80
4) West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 71
5) Bettendorf 2-0 67
6) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 45
7) Fort Dodge 2-0 40
8) Ankeny 1-1 25
9) Southeast Polk 1-1 14
10) Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 9
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6, Sioux City East 4, Waukee 4, Dubuque 3, Marshalltown 2, Waterloo West 1, Johnston 1
Class 3A
1) Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 2-0 93
2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) 2-0 90
3) Eldridge North Scott 2-0 73
4) Solon 2-0 68
5) Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 65
6) Pella 2-0 56
7) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1-1 23
8) Washington 2-0 23
9) Glenwood 2-0 14
10) Davenport Assumption 2-0 14
Others receiving votes: Independence 10, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9, Dallas Center-Grimes 6, Harlan 2, Keokuk 1, Mt. Pleasant 1, Carlisle 1, Grinnell 1
Class 2A
1) Waukon (6) 2-0 95
2) Clear Lake (4) 2-0 93
3) Algona 2-0 78
4) Spirit Lake 2-0 62
5) Greene County 2-0 51
6) Waterloo Columbus 2-0 42
7) Des Moines Christian 2-0 40
8) Van Horne Benton 2-0 24
9) Cresco 1-1 14
10) O-A/BCIG 2-0 10
11) Monticello 2-0 10
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8, Williamsburg 5, Camanche 4, Carroll Kuemper 4, State Center West Marshall 4, Monroe PCM 3, Centerville 2, Boyden-Hull-RV 1
Class 1A
1) Hewarden West Sioux (9) 2-0 99
2) Dike-New Hartford (1) 2-0 87
3) Van Meter 2-0 71
4) West Branch 2-0 70
5) Inwood West Lyon 2-0 55
6) South Central Calhoun 2-0 50
7) Treynor 2-0 40
8) Mediapolis 2-0 27
9) Hull Western Christian 2-0 21
10) Underwood 2-0 13
Others receiving votes: North Linn 7, AC/GC 2, Mt. Ayr 2, Pleasantville 2, Iowa City-Regina 2, Jesup 1, Truro Interstate 35 1
Class A
1) Britt West Hancock (10) 2-0 100
2) Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 78
3) St. Ansgar 2-0 76
4) Wapsie Valley 2-0 71
5) Sloan Westwood 2-0 60
6) North Tama 2-0 42
7) Grundy Center 2-0 39
8) BGM 2-0 26
9) MFL Mar-Mac 2-0 15
10) Alta 1-1 11
Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7, Algona Garrigan 6, Gehlen Catholic 5, Paullina South O’Brien 5, Neola Tri-Center 4, Hudson 2, Eldon Cardinal 2, East Buchanan 1
Classic 8-Man
1) Don Bosco (6) 2-0 86
2) New London (3) 2-0 86
3) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 2-0 79
4) Turkey Valley 2-0 62
5) Iowa Valley 2-0 56
6) Audubon 1-1 41
7) Montezuma 2-0 33
8) Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 26
9) Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-1 14
10) Lenox 3-0 13
Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12, Harris-Lake Park 11, Springville 7, Janesville 6, Wyoming Midland 6, Riceville 5, Easton Valley 3, Anita CAM 2, Glidden-Ralston 2