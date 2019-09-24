Class 4A
1) West Des Moines Valley (8) 4-0
2) Cedar Falls (1) 4-0
3) West Des Moines Dowling 3-1
4) Fort Dodge 4-0
5) Ankeny Centennial 3-1
6) Bettendorf 3-1
7) Southeast Polk 3-1
8) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1
9) Ankeny 2-2
10) Marshalltown 4-0
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior, Des Moines Roosevelt, Davenport North, Waterloo West, Johnston
Class 3A
1) Epworth Western Dubuque (5) 4-0
2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0
3) Solon 4-0
4) Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-0
5) Eldridge North Scott 3-1
6) Washington 4-0
7) Independence 4-0
8) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4-0
9) Norwalk 3-1
10) Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1
Others receiving votes: Keokuk, Carlisle, Harlan, Knoxville, Davenport Assumption, Glenwood, Mt. Pleasant
Class 2A
1) Waukon (8) 4-0
2) Clear Lake (1) 4-0
3) Algona 4-0
4) Greene County 4-0
5) Waterloo Columbus 4-0
6) Des Moines Christian 4-0
7) Van Horne Benton 4-0
8) Spirit Lake 3-1
9) O-A-BCIG 4-0
10) Monticello 4-0
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley, Monroe PCM, Letts Louisa-Muscatine, Camanche
Class 1A
1) Hawarden West Sioux (8) 4-0
2) Dike-New Hartford 4-0
3) Van Meter 4-0
4) Inwood West Lyon (1) 4-0
5) West Branch 4-0
6) South Central Calhoun 4-0
7) Treynor 4-0
8) Hull Western Christian 4-0
9) Underwood 4-0
10) North Linn 4-0
Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota, Iowa City Regina, AC-GC, Mt. Ayr, Panora Panorama
Class A
1) Britt West Hancock (9) 4-0
2) St. Ansgar 4-0
3) North Tama 4-0
4) Sloan Westwood 4-0
5) Grundy Center 4-0
6) Brooklyn BGM 3-1
7) Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1
8) Wapsie Valley 3-1
9) MFL Mar-Mac 4-0
10) Paullina South O’Brien 4-0
Others receiving votes: Earlham, Eldon Cardinal, Neola Tri-Center, Algona, Bishop Garrigan
Classic 8-Man
1) Don Bosco (8) 4-0
2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 4-0
3) Turkey Valley 4-0
4) Montezuma 4-0
5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0
6) Lenox 5-0
7) Audubon 4-1
8) Easton Valley 4-0
9) Harris-Lake Park 4-0
10) Anita CAM 4-0
Others receiving votes: New London, Janesville, Springville, Newell-Fonda, HLV Victor, Woodbine