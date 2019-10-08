Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. W.Des Moines Valley (9) 6-0 108 1
2. Cedar Falls (2) 6-0 96 2
3. W. Des Moines Dowling 5-1 89 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 76 4
5. Bettendorf 5-1 69 5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 53 7
7. Des Moines Roosevelt 5-1 38 9
8. Southeast Polk 4-2 25 6
9. Ankeny 3-3 19 10
10. Johnston 4-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Epworth W. Dubuque (7) 6-0 105 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 6-0 99 2
3. Solon (1) 6-0 86 |3
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 6-0 82 4
5. Eldridge North Scott 5-1 58 5
6. Independence 6-0 49 7
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 45 8
8. Norwalk 5-1 30 9
9. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 20 10
10. Washington 5-1 14 6
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (10) 6-0 109 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 6-0 99 2
3. Algona 6-0 87 3
4. Greene County 6-0 73 4
5. Waterloo Columbus 6-0 61 5
(tie) Des Moines Christian 6-0 61 6
7. O-A BCIG 6-0 45 8
8. Nevada 5-1 28 NR
9. Monroe PCM 5-1 27 9
10. Monticello 5-1 4 NR
(tie) Sioux Center 4-2 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 6-0 101 2
2. Van Meter (2) 6-0 92 3
3. Inwood West Lyon (2) 6-0 80 4
4. Hull Western Christian 6-0 74 8
5. West Branch 6-0 62 5
6. South Central Calhoun(1) 6-0 59 6
7. Treynor 6-0 52 7
8. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 45 1
9. Sigourney-Keota 6-0 24 10
10. Iowa City Regina 5-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (11) 6-0 110 1
2. St. Ansgar 6-0 98 2
3. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 3
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-0 64 7
5. Grundy Center 6-0 60 4
6. Paullina South O’Brien 6-0 56 8
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-1 47 9
8. Earlham 5-1 37 10
9. Moville Woodbury Central 5-1 22 NR
10. Calmar, S. Winneshiek 5-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Glbrtvle-Don Bosco (10) 6-0 108 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 6-0 94 2
3. Turkey Valley 6-0 88 3
4. Audubon 6-1 72 5
5. Easton Valley 6-0 59 6
6. Anita CAM 6-0 51 9
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 27 4
8. Harris-Lake Park 5-1 26 8
9. East Mills 6-1 21 NR
10. HLV, Victor 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.