Wolverines claw J-Hawks

JESUP – It was a tough night for the Jesup J-Hawks as they were defeated by Dike-New Hartford 50-16 at home Friday.
The Wolverines had a 50-0 lead at the end of the third quarter, with Jesup scoring two touchdowns in garbage time during the fourth quarter.
Jesup quarterback Jase Pilcher was 10-for-22 passing for 112 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed five times for 19 yards.
Jerret Delagardelle was the J-Hawks leading rusher with 20 yards. Tanner Cole was limited to only 10 yards, but scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Cooper Fuelling was Jesup’s leading receiver, catching six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Delagardelle led the team with seven tackles. Matt McGill and Toby Sebetka each had a sack in the game; and Pilcher came up with an interception.
There was a total of 13 penalties in this game, 11 by Jesup for 67 yards.
Jesup is now 0-3 in district play and 2-5 overall after losing to Dike-New Hartford.
Up next
The J-Hawks will travel to play Iowa City, Regina Catholic on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
Jesup – 0 | 0 | 0 | 16 – 16
DNH – 14 | 22 | 14 | 0 – 50