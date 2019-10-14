Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wolverines claw J-Hawks

Jesup wide receiver Cooper Fuelling caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown against Dike-New Hartford.

 RHONDA KAYSER

JESUP – It was a tough night for the Jesup J-Hawks as they were defeated by Dike-New Hartford 50-16 at home Friday.

The Wolverines had a 50-0 lead at the end of the third quarter, with Jesup scoring two touchdowns in garbage time during the fourth quarter.

Jesup quarterback Jase Pilcher was 10-for-22 passing for 112 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed five times for 19 yards.

Jerret Delagardelle was the J-Hawks leading rusher with 20 yards. Tanner Cole was limited to only 10 yards, but scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Cooper Fuelling was Jesup’s leading receiver, catching six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Delagardelle led the team with seven tackles. Matt McGill and Toby Sebetka each had a sack in the game; and Pilcher came up with an interception.

There was a total of 13 penalties in this game, 11 by Jesup for 67 yards.

Jesup is now 0-3 in district play and 2-5 overall after losing to Dike-New Hartford.

Up next

The J-Hawks will travel to play Iowa City, Regina Catholic on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Scoring by quarter

Jesup – 0 | 0 | 0 | 16 – 16

DNH – 14 | 22 | 14 | 0 – 50

