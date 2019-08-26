INDEPENDENCE – Christie Door Company was the presenting sponsor on Season Championship race night at the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday night. The night was also was very special as the IMS fans and crew honored all those who serve the USA through military service.
5 of the six racing classes crowned 2019 Track Champions on the final night of racing in 2019. The Budweiser late Models track champion, Curt Martin, was honored back in early August, Saturday nights Late Model races were run under a draw and redraw format. Jill George led the feature early before strong running, Sean Johnson was able to secure the top spot after charging to the front from his 9th position start. Johnson sailed on to the victory ahead of Jeff Tharp and Greg Kastli.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modified division came into Saturday night with 1 point separating, leader Mark Schulte and Troy Cordes. The battle was setup as the feature race unfolded to be a classic battle for the win and the track title. Cordes suffered a flat tire near the midway point of the main event and that allowed Schulte to concentrate on racing Brennen Chipp for the win. Schulte did score the season championship win, which was his first main event win at IMS in nearly 7 years and the win secured the point title for the popular Delhi Modified driver. Chipp ran second ahead of Greg Kastli.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars had a very tight point race for the track Championship as well. Cole Mather continued his hot streak with scoring his 6th consecutive IMS Stock car feature win. The ever consistent Jarod Weepie used a fourth place finish on Saturday night to garner back to back season point titles.
The Sportmod class track title was the only class of the five on Saturday night that was in hand with the driver taking the green in the feature race. Nate Smith was crowned track champion when the feature started on Saturday night. The season Championship race belonged to Kip Siems, who turned in another fine run on Saturday night in scoring an impressive win over Vern Jackson and Tony Olson.
The Christie Door Hobby Stock division came into Saturday night with the top four in points being separated by a mere five points. Gary Ollendieck led the feature early with brother Tyler Ollendieck running in his tire tracks. Gary made one minor slip up allowing Tyler to take over the top spot and race on to the win over Gary and Quinton Miller. The win secured the track title for Tyler Ollendieck.
Chad Dugan has been consistently one of the fastest cars on the track every Saturday in his XCEL 600 Micro Mod. Dugan won the feature on Saturday night despite ailing from a pulled muscle in his back. Dugan took the win over Will Bird and Russ Olson. The third place run for Olson secured the track title.
The promoters, Albert and Julie Althaus and family along with the entire AJAC promotions team would like to thank all drivers, crews and especially the great IMS fans for their support throughout the 2019 season and we look forward to seeing all of you back at the track in the spring of 2020.
Saturday, August 24 Christie Door Season
Championships Feature Results (top 5)
Budweiser Late Models
8R Sean Johnson-Independence
10T Jeff Tharp-Sherril
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
14 Logan Duffy-Independence
25 Dirk Hamilton-Jesup
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
21 Brennen Chipp-Dunkerton
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
F7 Patrick Flanagan-Cedar Rapids
Track Champion- Mark Schulte
Burco Sales Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Faribank
18 Chris Luloff-Independence
7 Andrew Lokenvitz-Charles City
3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton
15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley
Track Champion Jarod Weepie
Sportmods
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
64 Vern Jackson-Waterloo
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
19B Nate Smith-Cedar Falls
40J Jason Doyle-Cedar Rapids
Track Champion Nate Smith
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
24T Tyler Ollendieck-Tripoli
18S Gary Ollendieck-Tripoli
73 Quinton Miller-Independence
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
357 Bret Vanous-Quasqueton
XCEL 600 Micro Mods
7 Chad Dugan-Waukon
83 Will Bird-Independence
4 Russ Olson-Cedar Rapids
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
1BC Brad Cole-Independence
Track Champion Russ Olson